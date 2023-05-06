Album stream: The Black Keys – ‘Turn Blue’

Blues-rock duo The Black Keys are all set to release their eighth studio album Turn Blue next week. Last night the album leaked online, so this morning they have done the sensible thing and made it available to stream online.

To listen to Turn Blue head over to iTunes Radio.

Turn Blue features the previously released ‘Fever‘, ‘Turn Blue‘ and ‘Bullet In The Brain‘ and was produced by Danger Mouse. Check out the full tracklist below:

Turn Blue Tracklist:

01. Weight of Love

02. In Time

03. Turn Blue

04. Fever

05. Year in Review

06. Bullet in the Brain

07. It’s Up to You Now

08. Waiting on Words

09. 10 Lovers

10. In Our Prime

11. Gotta Get Away

Turn Blue is the follow-up to The Black Keys 2011 Grammy-winning ‘breakthrough’ album El Camino.