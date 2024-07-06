Pink Floyd to release new album ‘The Endless River’ in October

Prog-rock legends Pink Floyd have confirmed they will release an album of new material in October called The Endless River.

It’s not technically a ‘new’ album as it was recorded in 1994, but it’s the nearest to a new album we’re ever likely to get from the Floyd.

The news was revealed last night by David Gilmour’s wife Polly Samson on Twitter, who also confirmed that the bands original keyboardist Rick Wright – who passed away in 2008 – features heavily on the album:

Btw Pink Floyd album out in October is called "The Endless River". Based on 1994 sessions is Rick Wright's swansong and very beautiful. — Polly Samson (@PollySamson) July 5, 2014

That revelation has since been corroborated by numerous sources, including backing singer Durga McBroom Hudson who wrote on Facebook:

The Endless River was recorded during the sessions for Pink Floyd’s last album Division Bell – which was released a full 20 years ago.

It’s not clear whether Roger Waters appears on the new album, as he was famously ‘estranged’ from the band at the time of recording – having last appeared on a Pink Floyd album way back in 1983 (The Final Cut).