Listen To Charlies Angel’s Soundtrack “Bad To You” By Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj & Normani

Finally, we have the long-awaited Charlie’s Angels soundtrack and it’s exactly what we all wanted – glittering with stars and sounding great to our ears. The star power in this track exceeds any track we have had this year and not only that, but the song also sounds brilliant as it’s always when Ariana Grande is singing something.

The song “Bad To You” arrived on 1st along with the full soundtrack for the movie. The production for the song is done by Max Martin and Danny Schofield. The song is about the celebration of love and the star singers totally enjoy singing it as you can feel in the song’s smooth rendetion.

In the track, the femme fatal sings about keeping the lover closer and ensuring that all his attention is focused on her. On the chorus, the singer is complaining about him being good only when she is bad. Unlike what you thought, these girls are not tired of this attitude but consider it a romantic battle and they enjoy playing with different narratives and seeing different outcomes.

The track “Bad To You” is a strong anthem that could easily become your favorite after the first listen. Give it a try below.

Listen To “Bad To You” By Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj & Normani