Listen: The Black Keys reveal new song ‘Turn Blue’

Blues-rock duo The Black Keys are back with a big bang next month with the release of new album Turn Blue on 13 May.

Ahead of the albums release they have shared the woozy mid-tempo track ‘Fever’, and today doubled down on the wooziness with the album’s title track.

Like ‘Fever’, ‘Turn Blue’ has producer Danger Mouse’s fingerprints all over it – featuring a slightly unsettling atmosphere and a very Doors-esque air of psychedelia. In short, it’s pretty damn good.

Watch the accompanying visual for the track below:

Turn Blue will be The Black Keys’ eighth studio album, and follows the mega successful 2011 album El Camino.