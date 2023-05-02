Watch: The Black Keys perform song ‘Bullet In The Brain’ and ‘Fever’

I’ve never been a huge fan of The Black Keys in the past, I’ve quite liked them but never really find myself going back to listen to their albums. From what I’ve heard of their new album Turn Blue, though, it seems like the blues-rock duo have taken a big step forwards with their sound.

‘Fever’ is a satisfying pop stomper with plenty of soul, and the title track revealed last month is a woozy classic in the making. You can watch the newly-released video for ‘Fever’ below, but before you get to that you need to check out the latest new Turn Blue track to get an airing – ‘Bullet In The Brain’.

It was recorded yesterday during a live session at Radio 1’s Maida Vale studios for Zane Lowe, and it’s amazing (in a Jack White covering Pink Floyd kinda way!):

Here’s the video for ‘Fever’, which features Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney as televangelists, because why not?

Turn Blue is The Black Keys’ eighth studio album and is released on 13 May. Preorder it here: Turn Blue