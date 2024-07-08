Jamie T announces new London gig – new single called ‘Don’t You Find’ details leaked

A week after his big comeback announcement, Jamie T has announced he will play a special one-off show at London’s The Dome, Tufnell Park on 7 August.

The new date will follow the three already announced in Glasgow, Liverpool and Portsmouth at the end of July.

Tickets for the gig at The Dome go on sale tomorrow morning (Wednesday 9 July) at 10am. Here’s the link:

[box type=”info”]>>> Jamie T tickets – The Dome, Tufnell Park London – 7 August[/box]

Tickets for the three gigs at the end of July sold out in minutes, so you’ll need a bit of luck if you’re trying to get tickets tomorrow – especially as The Dome has a capacity of about 600!

As well as news of the new date in London, details of Jamie T’s upcoming new single have also emerged today. An Amazon listing for a song titled ‘Don’t You Find’ has popped up with the release date of 21 July. You can see the full listing here: Don’t You Find

Here’s the artwork for ‘Don’t You Find’: