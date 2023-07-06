06 JUL

Julian Casablancas says new Strokes album is still not ready

Julian Casablancas delays new Strokes album The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas has told BBC’s 6 Music that the bands new album is ‘almost half-way done’. The follow-up to 2006’s underwhelming ‘First Impressions of Earth’ was previously reported to have been completed, with drummer Fab Moretti saying they hoped to have the as yet untitled album out by this September.

This contradiction will no doubt add more fuel to the recent speculation that The Strokes are on the verge of splitting, with Casablancas suggesting the album sessions have not been going too smoothly: “We’ve wanted to do it for months, or maybe a year now, and then we keep thinking ‘OK, we’ll do it for like these three weeks and we’ll be done’. Then we do it and we decide we’re not done, or something comes in the way.”

As well as working on the new Strokes album, Casablancas has been touring his debut solo album ‘Phrazes For The Young’ and is scheduled to play this weekends T in the Park festival.

Post Author: Luke Glassford

