Four Tet Rinse stream
07 OCT

Stream the first two hours of Four Tet’s Rinse FM marathon here

As you’re probably already aware, Four Tet marked the surprise release of his new album Beautiful Rewind with a marathon eight-hour takeover of Rinse FM last night, during which he debuted a brand new collaboration between him and fellow producer du jour Burial.

Obviously, eight hours is a bit long for anyone to be listening to the radio – especially when most of it is in the middle of Sunday night – so if you missed it, Rinse FM have made the first two hours of the DJ set available to stream.

You can stream the two-hour set below, and you can also download it from Rinse.fm

Post Author: Luke Glassford

