With second album BE out next week (it leaked earlier this week so I’m surprised they’ve not released a stream yet) Beady Eye took to Jools Holland’s stage last night to perform a few tracks from it. Below you can watch them play lead single ‘Flick Of The Finger‘. They also played ‘Second Bite Of The Apple‘ and a new album track, but I can’t find any working videos for them, so we’ll have to wait for the full programme to air on BBC2 tomorrow night.

