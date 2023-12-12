Top albums of 2011 – No. 5: Florence And The Machine, ‘Ceremonials’

Second albums are supposed to be difficult for everyone. In the case of Florence Welch, whose debut album was the ridiculously successful Lungs, this follow-up album was supposed to be more in the realms of impossible than difficult.

Luckily for Florence, she doesn’t seem to give a damn about all this and just concentrates on making music her way. With Ceremonials ‘her way’ was to basically take all the good bits from Lungs and blow them out of all proportions – with the help of legendary producer Paul Epworth.

Usually this tactic would result in an overblown album lacking in creativity and inspiration, but in the case of Ceremonials it somehow works. The opening burst of ‘Only If For A Night’, ‘Shake It Out’ and ‘What The Water Gave Me’ make for as epic and glorious an album opening as you’re ever likely to hear. Unfortunately the album fails to keep up this pace, but still features strong songs like ‘Lover To Lover’, ‘Heartlines’ and ‘No Light, No Light’ – which all boast massive choruses to keep things interesting.

What our review said: “… Florence And The Machine still mean business, and are not daunted by the high expectations. In fact, they have embraced those expectations and used them to make the album everyone expects them to make.”

Key tracks: ‘No Light, No Light’, ‘Shake It Out’, ‘What The Water Gave Me’:









Florence And The Machine – ‘Ceremonials’ Tracklisting

1. Only If For A Night

2. Shake It Out

3. What The Water Gave Me

4. Never Let Me Go

5. Breaking Down

6. Lover To Lover

7. No Light, No Light

8. Seven Devils

9. Heartlines

10. Spectrum

11. All This And Heaven Too

12. Leave My Body



