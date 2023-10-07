Stream the first two hours of Four Tet’s Rinse FM marathon here

As you’re probably already aware, Four Tet marked the surprise release of his new album Beautiful Rewind with a marathon eight-hour takeover of Rinse FM last night, during which he debuted a brand new collaboration between him and fellow producer du jour Burial.

Obviously, eight hours is a bit long for anyone to be listening to the radio – especially when most of it is in the middle of Sunday night – so if you missed it, Rinse FM have made the first two hours of the DJ set available to stream.

You can stream the two-hour set below, and you can also download it from Rinse.fm