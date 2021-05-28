“R.E.M” is Ariana Grande’s Next Single – Teases on Social Media and debuts today on TV

Ariana Grande is dedicated to hitting the number 1 spot with her singles from new album. After she released the first single “No Tears Left To Cry” a week or so ago, she has given a music video, TV performance, and two BTS videos with one more yet to come. With all this effort, her song is now destined to climb to top 5 on Billboard Hot 100. But Ari isn’t going to rest at that. She is now planning to give us her second single from her new album. She will debut the single today at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. I’m sure none of you would sleep tonight until you have watched her performance. The new single is titled “R.E.M” and Ari wrote it in reverse on her Twitter account.

While teasing this new single, Ariana shares the titled on social media and followed it up with various tweets, giving fans some lyrics of the song. According to her tweets, the song would have the following potential lyrics. Luckily, she didn’t decide to write these lyrics in reverse like the album title otherwise we won’t have deciphered it that easily.

“Last night… boy I met you … yea …. when I was sleeeeeep … you’re such a dream to me”

“And it was on a day like this …. yeah … if you can believeeeve … if you can believe … you’re such a dream to me.”

Let’s wait for the night when we can finally Ariana Grande hearing this