Ariana Grande has given her fans the official music video for her latest single titled “Let Me Love You”. This single is included in her upcoming studio album titled “Dangerous Woman”.

Ari released the music video via Apple Music and without any prior teasers or previews. She choose Apple Music for her video probably because she choose to use the same platform for releasing her new singles from her upcoming album. Ari’s album will be out this Friday. If you can’t wait another couple of days, Ari has given you this music video to spend that time rather comfortably.

“Let Me Love You” is a Lil-Wayne assisted single that served as a countdown single for Ari’s upcoming studio album. This single is important for Ari’s fans as the diva sings about her first sexual encounters. She talks about the man she was connected with after breaking with her boyfriend. She explored her sexy side with this man and now she wants us to know about it.

The music video is directed by Drant Singer. The music video shows Ariana Grande pleasing herself and enjoying ‘feeling herself’. You will see her on a pink couch and on a table and up against a wall. There is so much more to see that you will have to watch the music video yourself. Click play below to watch “Let Me Love You” by Ariana Grande.

Watch Music Video “Let Me Love You” by Ariana Grande