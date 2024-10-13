New Music: NO CEREMONY/// – ‘FEELSOLOW’

Still no word on a debut album from mysterious Mancunian electro-poppers NO CEREMONY///, but they’ve just posted new track ‘FEELSOLOW’ online – so that’ll have to do for now!

As with previous NO CEREMONY/// tracks I’ve featured, ‘HEARTBREAKER’ and ‘HOLDONME’, ‘FEELSOLOW’ is a brilliant, pounding, intense and enveloping slow-burner that continues their growing reputation as one of the most exciting new bands around.

Watch the video for ‘FEELSOLOW’ here:



‘FEELSOLOW’ will be available as a free download from the official NO CEREMONY/// website on Monday 15 October, and will be released as an official single on 19 November.



