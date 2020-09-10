Listen to Unreleased Songs by Camila Cabello

Are you following Camila Cabello who is on her “Never Be The Same” tour? If not, you have already missed a new song that she premiered last night.

Camila Cabello has premiered a new song. She gave us this surprise when she was performing in front of her fans at “Never Be The Same Tour” in Vancouver. The setlist for the concert was more of a surprise as Camila decided to sing her unreleased songs.

She included energetic anthems such as “Havana” and “Into It”. However, she didn’t only include her hit songs but she also decided to give fans some of the new and unheard songs. The songs she premiered are “Sangria Wine” and “Scar Tissue”. Both these songs were originally planned to be included in her self-titled album but they were left around for some reason. However, she has now decided to give us these songs and we wish she had included them in her album. Both the songs sound like a hit already. If they were part of the album, they could have easily helped Camila to debut more songs in top charts.

The song “Sangria Wine”is produced by Pharrell Williams. The other song “Scar Tissue” had already made it to the internet as it leaked a few days back. When Camila sang this later song, she asked the fans to sing along considering that they’ve already heard the song. After her performance, she opened up about her inspiration behind these songs. It was an emotional speech.

Now it’s time you watch these performances. Scroll down and hit play.

Watch Camila Cabello performing “Sangria Wine” and “Scar Tissue”