Listen to Three Songs by Camila Cabello – Debuts at SummerBash

Camila Cabello has decided to treat her fans with some big gifts. She has debuted THREE new songs at SummerBash in Chicago.

No one thought that she would debut three new songs. She has been doing radio-sponsored concerts recently and she was performing “Bad Things”, “Crying In The Club” and “I Have Questions” on all these concerts. Everyone was thinking that she is going to come out and perform the same three songs this time again. But she had other ideas in mind. She gave her fans three new songs.

I think the reason Camila released these songs last night is that she has moved up her album release date. This could also mean that she is going to release a new single pretty soon. Can we expect a new single this week? I’m certain she is going to surprise us with that as well. I feel as if Camila has something big up her sleeves even if it’s not a new single. We could be getting this surprise very soon.

The songs she premiered are “OMG”, “Havana”, and “I’ll Never Be The Same”. All three songs will be included in Camila’s upcoming studio album, which will be her first solo album. Epic Records will release this album. You can watch Camila Cabello performing these songs at the concert below.

Watch “Havana” by Camila Cabello

Watch “OMG” by Camila Cabello

Watch “I’ll Never Be The Same” by Camila Cabello