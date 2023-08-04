Camila Cabello Songs “OMG” and “Havana” – Listen Now

As promised, Camila Cabello has given us new music. It’s not one song but two new songs.

She has released the studio version of two songs titled “Havana” and “OMG”. She premiered these songs live a few weeks back and now she has given us the full studio version of her new music. I’m sure her fans will be super excited as they expected to listen to a lot of new music from their favorite 5H singer. Is Camila’s music making you excited? Do tell us in the comments after this review. We’d love to hear from you about her solo career.

Both these newly released songs will become a part of Camila’s upcoming debut solo album “The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving”. The album is rightly titled considered Miss Cabello’s breakup with her band. This debut solo album will come out in September in the U.S. I’m sure, her label will release it globally soon after the U.S. release.

“Havana”, the first of the new two songs to come out, features hit rapper Young Thug. Similarly, the other song “OMG” also features a rapper Quavo. I feel as if Camila is extremely comfortable with collaborations with rappers. If that makes her music sound good, we will let her continue doing that. After all, her fans want her music to sound better than 5H songs.

There is a rumor circulating on the internet that Camila Cabello has already shot music videos for these songs. I believe it’s only a rumor. Even if there is some truth to it, it could be only one video. Even if she plans to give us MVs for both these songs, I think she will put some time between both the videos so fans could let the first one sink in. Unless she says something about MVs, we can’t say anything for sure.

Listen to both the new songs below.

Listen to “OMG” by Camila Cabello

Listen to “Havana” by Camila Cabello