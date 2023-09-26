NehruvianDOOM
26 SEP

Listen: NehruvianDOOM – ‘OM’

Earlier this month, underground hip hop legend DOOM and bright new thing Bishop Nehru previewed their upcoming NehruvianDOOM collaborative album with the release of ‘Darkness’. Yesterday they revealed another new song, called ‘OM’, as well as releasing further details on the album.

‘OM’ is slightly darker and more menacing than ‘Darkness’, and features a DOOM-rapped hook as well as his familiar chaotic circus-style beats.

Listen to ‘OM’ here:

NehruvianDOOM will be released on 22 September and features the above artwork. Preorders are now open on iTunes: NehruvianDOOM – NehruvianDOOM and Amazon: Nehruviandoom

Here’s the tracklist:

01 “Intro”
02 “Om”
03 “Mean The Most”
04 “So Alone”
05 “Coming For You”
06 “Darkness (HBU)”
07 “Caskets”
08 “Great Things”
09 “Disastrous”

Post Author: Luke Glassford

