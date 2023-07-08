Watch: Bishop Nehru and DOOM reveal first NehruvianDOOM track ‘Darkness’

The much-talked about collaborative album between bright new NY rapper Bishop Nehru and underground hip-hop heavyweight DOOM (formerly MF DOOM) has finally become a reality, with the duo sharing the video for the albums first track ‘Darkness’.

‘Darkness’ features some trademark DOOM production techniques, with a dark brooding atmosphere punctuated with blaring horns, while Nehru delivers some razor-sharp bars that at times resemble Q-Tip.

Watch the video for ‘Darkness’, which was directed by Nehru under his real name Markel Scott, below:

‘Darkness’ is taken from the collaborative album NehruvianDOOM – which will serve as Bishop Nehru’s debut album. It will be released via Lex, but there’s no release date yet.