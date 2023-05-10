Listen: Klaxons share new track ‘Show Me A Miracle’

Nu-rave’s favourite sons Klaxons are back next month with their third album Love Frequency. They’ve already revealed three tracks from it – ‘There Is No Other Time‘, ‘Children Of The Sun‘ and ‘Atom To Atom’ – which have hinted a slightly new pop-oriented direction for the band.
Now they’ve revealed the fourth track from the album – ‘Show Me A Miracle’, which you can listen to below:
Love Frequency is out on 2 June – check out the tracklist below:
Love Frequency tracklist:
01. A New Reality
02. There Is No Other Time
03. Show Me A Miracle
04. Out Of The Dark
05. Children Of The Sun
06. Invisible Forces
07. Rhythm Of Life
08. Liquid Light
09. The Dreamers
10. Atom To Atom
11. Love Frequency