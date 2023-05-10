Listen: Klaxons share new track ‘Show Me A Miracle’

Nu-rave’s favourite sons Klaxons are back next month with their third album Love Frequency. They’ve already revealed three tracks from it – ‘There Is No Other Time‘, ‘Children Of The Sun‘ and ‘Atom To Atom’ – which have hinted a slightly new pop-oriented direction for the band.

Now they’ve revealed the fourth track from the album – ‘Show Me A Miracle’, which you can listen to below:

Love Frequency is out on 2 June – check out the tracklist below:

Love Frequency tracklist:

01. A New Reality

02. There Is No Other Time

03. Show Me A Miracle

04. Out Of The Dark

05. Children Of The Sun

06. Invisible Forces

07. Rhythm Of Life

08. Liquid Light

09. The Dreamers

10. Atom To Atom

11. Love Frequency