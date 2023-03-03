Klaxons announce new album ‘Love Frequency’ – out 2 June

After breaking their four-year hiatus with last months double-whammy of ‘There Is No Other Time‘ and ‘Children Of The Sun‘, Klaxons have today announced they will release their third album on 2 June.

The album will be called Love Frequency, and boasts some stellar names on production duties including James Murphy, Erol Alkan, Gorgon City and Tom Rowlands from The Chemical Brothers.

Love Frequency follows Klaxons’ 2010 album Surfing The Void and will be released on Akashic Records. It’s available to preorder now via www.klaxons.net.

As well as announcing the album, Klaxons have also released details of a handful of small gigs in March and April – which will probably serve as warm-up gigs for a larger tour around the time the album comes out. The dates they’ve announced are below, and tickets are on sale this Friday (7 March) unless you preorder the album – then you can buy tickets on Wednesday.

MARCH

31 Hare & Hounds Birmingham

APRIL

01 Kings Tut, Glasgow

02 Oslo, London

03 Ruby Lounge, Manchester

Listen to ‘There Is No Other Tim’ and ‘Children Of The Sun’ below: