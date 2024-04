The first cut from their upcoming third album is brilliant.

Having fallen out of love with the band after their first album – their second passed me by – ‘There Is No Other Time’ brings the relationship back into focus. Though different from the likes of ‘Golden Skans’ and ‘It’s Not Over Yet’, it’s a summery slice of sunny-pop with electronic undertones, a great build-up and a catchy, Daft Punk-like chorus.

This latest cut from Klaxons is punky, perky and catchy. Fun!

(7.5/10)

