Listen: Francis Lung – ‘A Selfish Man’

Remember WU LYF, the heavily-hyped Manchester upstarts who looked like they were set to take over the world before they imploded and disbanded?

Well, since they split they’ve all been busy. Frontman Ellery Roberts released his first solo music last year in the form of ‘Kerou’s Lament‘ and the rest of WU LYF – Joe Manning, Evans Kati and Tom McClung formed Los Porcos.

James McClung also has ideas of a solo career though, and has today revealed the first track under his new moniker Francis Lung. The track is called ‘A Selfish Man’ and it’s a brilliantly breezy and inventive pop record – probably the best thing yet to come out of the WU LYF camp.

Check it out:

‘A Selfish Man’ is out on 16 January as a 7inch via Atelier Ciseaux – here’s the link to buy.