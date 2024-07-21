Kasabian, Robert Plant, Beck, Pharrell and more announced for iTunes Festival 2014

Kasabian’s stellar year will continue with a headline slot at this years iTunes Festival at London’s Roundhouse.
The Leicester band, who have a number one album, a huge homecoming show, a Glastonbury headline slot and a sold-out UK tour to their name so far in 2014, will play the iTunes Festival on 5 September.
Joining them on the line up are the likes of Beck (2 September), Calvin Harris (7 September), Robert Plant (8 September), , Pharrell Williams (10 September) and loads more.
As usual, tickets for the iTunes Festival will be made available via a prize draw. To be in with a chance you need to go to the iTunes Festival official website and register your interest.
If you miss out on tickets you’ll still be able to stream every performance at the festival through iTunes.
More announcements are expected soon, but for now here’s the confirmed line-up so far:
02 September – Beck
03 September – David Guetta
04 September – 5 Seconds of Summer
05 September – Kasabian
07 September – Calvin Harris + Kiesza
08 September – Robert Plant
09 September – Sam Smith
10 September – Pharrell Williams + Jungle
11 September – Maroon 5
16 September – Blondie + Chrissie Hynde
27 September – Kylie
