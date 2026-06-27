Janalynn Castelino Returns With Irrefutable Single ‘Can’t Deny’

Janalynn Castelino has dropped her brand-new single “Can’t Deny”, today. The song approaches confession with propelling beats and rhythm. The track is a follow-up to Janalynn’s February release “Que Me Ha Pasado”.



The Los Angeles-based multilingual singer-songwriter and producer of Italian ethnicity begins the song with an honest insight of how she felt after someone special stepped in. Lyrically, diving into contemporary themes of relationship goals, Janalynn’s powerful vocals draw listeners to the song’s underlying thematic structure in the catchy bilingual chorus, bringing in energy to the track while gliding naturally through a composite zone of dance-pop and extra house.





The production is designed with sharp synths, pulsating beats and elastic basses that dial the listener in with its high-energy vibe. Throughout the track, Castelino projects dramatic variation vocally, playing with bilingual lyrics through contrasting highs and lows.



“Can’t Deny” by Janalynn Castelino is out now on all streaming platforms.



Stream/Download: https://li.sten.to/cantdeny

Watch the video of Janalynn Castelino

Janalynn’s social handles:Twitter

https://twitter.com/JanalynnCasFacebook

https://www.facebook.com/janalynncastelinoInstagram

https://www.instagram.com/janalynn_cas

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