Music Video: “Rainbow” by Kesha

Kesha has premiered the official music video for her new song titled “Rainbow”. The video shows us Kesha recording the song at Capitol Studios in Hollywood.

It’s not clear why Kesha choose Capitol Studios to record this video. Maybe, she is signaling to her fans that she is going to sign for Capital Records soon. Or probably she is leaving RCA and that’s her way of saying that. If this is the case, we fans hope it turns out to be true. We want Kesha to leave Sony and go to Capitol. It would be a good place for Kesha to combine with other hit artists and give us even better music.

Kesha is taking her music pretty seriously these days. After releasing this music video, she wrote a long essay to explain the meaning of her new music. Now that’s hardcore. We don’t see singers giving us an essay-long explanation of their new music. In her essay, she opens up about her personal life. She talks about her time in rehab and how it changed her. She didn’t have access to phone or other communication tools and she couldn’t even work on her music. After some time, she was allowed to play on a keyboard for an hour or so and that’s where her new music was born. It’s time you watch this new “Rainbow” music video.

Watch “Rainbow” music video by Kesha