Booking A Tribute Act For Corporate Parties

My office has a tradition in having themed summer parties. As last year’s general theme was sports, this year we decided to spice it up.

Being a democratic organisation and all, themes were suggested and votes were cast as to see what everybody would like to do. Democracy prevailed and the theme was sorted out: ‘All-time favourite artist tribute’.

We all had to dress up as our favourite artists from the past and present. You can only imagine the fun we had. The combination of dressing up, singing karaoke and busting out some dance moves from the past made it one of the best office parties ever – and to top it all, the company even went as far as to book a band via a specialised website.

The booking was made directly through the website and a straightforward online platform is always a big plus if you plan to follow our lead and have a themed summer party.

We were so happy to have live music according to our theme and everybody appreciated the company’s effort into finding the right band for us. Apparently, it was really easy to find bands for hire in the North West. The online specialised platform made everything easy in terms of choosing from the range of tribute acts – deciding which type of act suits the theme or selecting the appropriate hire price to narrow down the search.

The band that entertained us played all night. Their playlist was filled with songs from a variety of decades and they were brave enough to let us display our own musical ‘talents’ with the Karaoke session. The band’s experience was visible from the start; great voices, amazing show, perfect repertoire and a one in a million memory.

The fun began as soon as the party started and the live music kept us going and going all night. If the venue wouldn’t have closed, we would have never left. Imagine your colleagues dressed as the Beatles or Queen, your boss singing a cover of Elvis Presley on the karaoke – it’s now or never for the Finance team paying tribute to Abba!

We will now never have another party without live music. With the online platform making the job of picking the right band for you stress-free and all within a reasonable budget, there is no excuse for your company to miss out on such excitement this summer.