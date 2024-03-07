Glastonbury rumours roundup

UPDATE – 27 March – Don’t worry about these rumours, the ACTUAL lineup has just been announced, see it in full here: Glastonbury lineup

Glastonbury 2013 rumours

As always, Glastonbury is leaving us all on tenterhooks regarding this years lineup. While all the other ‘major’ festivals have been tripping over each other to get their lineups out, Glasto has been keeping schtum – save for the brief announcement a couple of weeks ago about the new Dance area.

Naturally, that great big empty space named ‘Glastonbury 2013 lineup’ is currently being filled with lots of rumour and conjecture regarding what names will feature prominently on the lineup poster.

So below, I’ve rounded up some of the more believable rumours – and I invite you to join the discussion and add your tips for this years lineup in the comments at the bottom.

Glastonbury 2013 – headliners

For the three headline slots on the Pyramid Stage, it looks like it’s out of this lot: The Rolling Stones (almost a certainty), Daft Punk, David Bowie (he has to, surely!), Fleetwood Mac (bit of a curveball but I can see it happening), Mumford & Sons (they’re big enough!) Arctic Monkeys and Rihanna.

For the Other Stage, or maybe a little bit further down the bill on the Pyramid Stage, there’s Tame Impala, Kasabian, My Bloody Valentine, Bloc Party, Foals, Dizzee Rascal, The xx, The Vaccines, Alt-J, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Kings Of Leon and Plan B.





Other potentials

Glastonbury is so big, it’d be stupid of me to try and predict all 500-odd acts that may or may not be available to play – but some other notable potential inclusions on the lineup are: Morrissey, Johnny Marr (surely not ;-)), Palma Violets, Jake Bugg, The Courteeners, Bat For Lashes, Crystal Castles, Peace and CHVRCHES.

Any surprises?

There’s always a few big surprises on the Glastonbury lineup, and this year could see a few. There has been a lot of talk recently about Lady Gaga returning to the festival to headline, and it wasn’t too long ago that everyone thought Prince was nailed on to be performing. Thom Yorke could also get involved at some point – either in his Atoms For Peace guise or as part of that other band he’s in. Muse could also pop up – although it’s probably unlikely as they headlined not long ago.

If you’re looking for a BIG surprise though, try this one on for size – Kanye West, headlining the Pyramid Stage…

If the Glastonbury lineup looks anything like the above, I think it’s fair to say it’ll be pretty good this year. Who do you think will / should be playing this year?