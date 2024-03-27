27 MAR

Glastonbury lineup revealed – Rolling Stones, Arctic Monkeys and Mumford and Sons headlining

The lineup for this years Glastonbury festival has just been revealed – with The Rolling Stones confirmed as Pyramid Stage headliners along with Arctic Monkeys and Mumford & Sons.

Typically, there’s loads of very cool bands and artists on the bill. Some notable inclusions include Foals, Tame Impala, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Portishead, Primal Scream, Vampire Weekend, Jake Bugg, Crystal Castles and The xx. It’s an amazing lineup, to be honest.

Here’s the poster:

There’s still more acts to be confirmed as well, so watch this space.

