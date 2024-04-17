Daft Punk Get Lucky
17 APR

Listen: Daft Punk’s new single ‘Get Lucky’ leaks?

Is this the official version of new Daft Punk single ‘Get Lucky’?

It’s hard to know for sure, as there has been a lot of ‘leaks’ surfacing over the past week or so. This one sounds a bit more credible though – with the length of the track fitting in with the tracklist and the lack of jarring loops made up of the snippets that have been officially released so far. The single, featuring Pharrell Williams on vocals, was due to be officially unveiled this Friday – but that may have to be brought forward now if this is in fact the real version.

So give it a go below and let me know what you think:

UPDATE: This sound has been removed due to copyright infringement.

Post Author: Luke Glassford

All-Noise was founded in 2010 with just one simple aim – to highlight and celebrate ‘proper music’, made by real people with real musical inspirations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *