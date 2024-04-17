Listen: Daft Punk’s new single ‘Get Lucky’ leaks?

Is this the official version of new Daft Punk single ‘Get Lucky’?

It’s hard to know for sure, as there has been a lot of ‘leaks’ surfacing over the past week or so. This one sounds a bit more credible though – with the length of the track fitting in with the tracklist and the lack of jarring loops made up of the snippets that have been officially released so far. The single, featuring Pharrell Williams on vocals, was due to be officially unveiled this Friday – but that may have to be brought forward now if this is in fact the real version.

So give it a go below and let me know what you think:

UPDATE: This sound has been removed due to copyright infringement.