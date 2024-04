Yesterday there were rumours swirling about Daft Punk releasing a new single next week. Today we have a fan-shot video from the Coachella Festival which suggests the single is called ‘Get Lucky’ and shows Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers heavily involved. It also sounds very good. Watch the video:

‘Get Lucky’ is expected to be the lead single from Daft Punk’s insanely anticipated new album Random Access Memories, which is out on 21 May.