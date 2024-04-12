Daft Punk
12 APR

Daft Punk’s new single rumoured to be revealed next week

The latest in a long line of Daft Punk related rumours is that their new single is being readied for the big online reveal on Monday (15 April). French DJ Lifelike revealed the news on Twitter:

His Tweet seems to have some substance to it, as Fun Radio have also apparently Tweeted something in French about playing new Daft Punk material on Monday – thought to be the full version of the 15 second disco-tinged track that featured on those recent Daft Punk TV ads.

The new single will be the first to be taken from Daft Punk’s upcoming album Random Access Memories, which is due out on 21 May.

Post Author: Luke Glassford

All-Noise was founded in 2010 with just one simple aim – to highlight and celebrate ‘proper music’, made by real people with real musical inspirations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *