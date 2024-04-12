Daft Punk’s new single rumoured to be revealed next week

The latest in a long line of Daft Punk related rumours is that their new single is being readied for the big online reveal on Monday (15 April). French DJ Lifelike revealed the news on Twitter:

Good news, our french robots DaftPunk will premiere their new single next week on the french radio ‘Fun Radio’, i didnt say anything 🙂 — LIFELIKE (@LIFELIKE__) April 11, 2013

His Tweet seems to have some substance to it, as Fun Radio have also apparently Tweeted something in French about playing new Daft Punk material on Monday – thought to be the full version of the 15 second disco-tinged track that featured on those recent Daft Punk TV ads.

The new single will be the first to be taken from Daft Punk’s upcoming album Random Access Memories, which is due out on 21 May.