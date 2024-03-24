Daft Punk announce new album ‘Random Access Memories’

After months of rumour and speculation, iconic French electro duo Daft Punk have finally revealed a bit of official information regarding their new album – the follow-up to their 2005 album Human After All.

The new album will be called Random Access Memories and released on 21 May through the duo’s new Columbia Records imprint Daft Life Limited.

Earlier this month Daft Punk put out a mysterious 15 second clip as a TV ad, and followed that trick last night on US TV – this time revealing the name of the album and the fact it’s available to pre-order on iTunes. Since then they have set up a dedicated website for the album: randomaccessmemories.com

Watch the new advert below:



Although their last proper album was eight years ago, Daft Punk released a soundtrack album for the movie TRON: Legacy in 2010.