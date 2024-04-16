Daft Punk reveal ‘Random Access Memories’ tracklist

Yet more Random Access Memories developments today, as Daft Punk have released the tracklist for the new album.
The French electro legends revealed the tracklist via their Vine account (very on-trend!) earlier today:
Random Access Memories tracklist:
01. Give Life Back to Music feat. Nile Rodgers
02. The Game of Love
03. Giorgio by Moroder feat. Giorgio Moroder
04. Within feat. Chilly Gonzales
05. Instant Crush feat. Julian Casablancas
06. Lose Yourself to Dance feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers
07. Touch feat. Paul Williams
08. Get Lucky feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers
09. Beyond
10. Motherhood
11. Fragments of Time feat. Todd Edwards
12. Doin’ It Right feat. Panda Bear
13. Contact feat. DJ Falcon
Despite reports last week that the album’s lead single ‘Get Lucky’ would be debuted yesterday, it actually looks like it will get its official internet unveiling this Friday (19 April) – so ignore all those dodgy Soundcloud and Tumblr leaks for now, they’re just looped versions of the track snippets we’ve heard so far.
Random Access Memories is out on 21 May on Columbia Records.