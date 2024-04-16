Daft Punk reveal ‘Random Access Memories’ tracklist

Yet more Random Access Memories developments today, as Daft Punk have released the tracklist for the new album.

The French electro legends revealed the tracklist via their Vine account (very on-trend!) earlier today:

Random Access Memories tracklist:

01. Give Life Back to Music feat. Nile Rodgers

02. The Game of Love

03. Giorgio by Moroder feat. Giorgio Moroder

04. Within feat. Chilly Gonzales

05. Instant Crush feat. Julian Casablancas

06. Lose Yourself to Dance feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers

07. Touch feat. Paul Williams

08. Get Lucky feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers

09. Beyond

10. Motherhood

11. Fragments of Time feat. Todd Edwards

12. Doin’ It Right feat. Panda Bear

13. Contact feat. DJ Falcon

Despite reports last week that the album’s lead single ‘Get Lucky’ would be debuted yesterday, it actually looks like it will get its official internet unveiling this Friday (19 April) – so ignore all those dodgy Soundcloud and Tumblr leaks for now, they’re just looped versions of the track snippets we’ve heard so far.

Random Access Memories is out on 21 May on Columbia Records.