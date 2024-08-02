All the best new music from July in a handy playlist

Well July 2013 has now been and gone, leaving us with memories of heatwaves, Royal births and loads of great new music. Below is a playlist of all the best new music from the month, including the return of Yuck, a new track from Factory Floor, a predicable belter from Eli & Fur and lots of other very exciting new music.
Stream the full July playlist here:
01. Yuck – ‘Rebirth’
02. Disclosure – ‘F For You (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs remix)’
03. AlunaGeorge – ‘Bad Idea’
04. Friends – ‘The Way’
05. PINS – ‘Get With Me’
06. Eli & Fur – ‘You’re So High’
07. Factory Floor – ‘Turn It Up’
08. Black Onassis – ‘Brain’
09. Four Tet – ‘Kool FM’
10. St. Lucia – ‘Elevate’
11. FURS – ‘Going Nowhere’
12. ARMS – ‘Comfort’
13. Drenge – ‘Face Like A Skull’
14. Swim Deep – ‘Crush’
15. White Lies – ‘Change’