Listen: June playlist – all the best new music from June

Before we dive head-long into July, here’s a handy playlist rounding up all the best new music from June – from exciting new bands like Swim Deep, NO CEREMONY///, SPIRES, Splashh and JAWS to established acts like Editors, White Lies and the irrepressible M.I.A. Enjoy!

June playlist – full tracklist

01. Janelle Monae – ‘Dance Apocalyptic’

02. Swim Deep – ‘King City’

03. Splashh – ‘Feels Like You’

04. Ellery James Roberts – ‘Kerou’s Lament’

05. M.I.A. – ‘Bring The Noize’

06. AlunaGeorge – ‘You Know You Like It’

07. SPIRES – ‘Candy Flip’

08. White Lies – ‘Getting Even’

09. NO CEREMONY/// – ‘FEELSOLOW’

10. Avec Sans – ‘Hold On’

11. Boards Of Canada – ‘Reach For The Dead’

12. White Lies – ‘There Goes Our Love Again’

13. Editors – ‘The Sting’

14. Foals – ‘Late Night’ (Solomun remix)

15. Lorde – ‘Tennis Court’

16. JAWS – ‘Gold’

17. Eli & Fur – ‘Like The Way’

18. Domo Genesis – ‘Table Tennis’

19. Bloc Party – ‘Ratchet’