Listen: June playlist – all the best new music from June

Before we dive head-long into July, here’s a handy playlist rounding up all the best new music from June – from exciting new bands like Swim Deep, NO CEREMONY///, SPIRES, Splashh and JAWS to established acts like Editors, White Lies and the irrepressible M.I.A. Enjoy!
June playlist – full tracklist
01. Janelle Monae – ‘Dance Apocalyptic’
02. Swim Deep – ‘King City’
03. Splashh – ‘Feels Like You’
04. Ellery James Roberts – ‘Kerou’s Lament’
05. M.I.A. – ‘Bring The Noize’
06. AlunaGeorge – ‘You Know You Like It’
07. SPIRES – ‘Candy Flip’
08. White Lies – ‘Getting Even’
09. NO CEREMONY/// – ‘FEELSOLOW’
10. Avec Sans – ‘Hold On’
11. Boards Of Canada – ‘Reach For The Dead’
12. White Lies – ‘There Goes Our Love Again’
13. Editors – ‘The Sting’
14. Foals – ‘Late Night’ (Solomun remix)
15. Lorde – ‘Tennis Court’
16. JAWS – ‘Gold’
17. Eli & Fur – ‘Like The Way’
18. Domo Genesis – ‘Table Tennis’
19. Bloc Party – ‘Ratchet’