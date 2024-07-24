Watch: PINS – ‘Get With Me’ video

Exciting new Manchester post-punk-pop band PINS have released the video for their latest single ‘Get With Me’.

Shot by the bands very own Lois Macdonald, the video has a decidedly retro/DIY feel. Check it out below:

‘Get With Me’ is taken from PINS’ debut album Girls Like Us, out 30 September on Bella Union. To promote the album, PINS are embarking on a UK tour in October and will play the following dates:

OCTOBER

Sat 5 – The Harley, Sheffield

Mon 7 – Louisiana, Bristol

Tue 8 – The Hope, Brighton

Wed 9 – Birthdays, London

Thu 10 – Hog In Armour, Norwich

Fri 11 – The Cluny, Newcastle

Sat 12 – Broadcast, Glasgow

Tue 15 – Leaf, Liverpool

Wed 16 – Bull’s Head, Birmingham

Thu 17 – Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds