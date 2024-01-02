Listen: January 2014 Playlist – All the Best Music from January 2014 in one handy playlist

Although January tends to be a bit of a depressing month – Christmas is gone, no-one has any money, the weather is dreary etc. etc… – it does have one thing going for it: new music.

January is typically the month where everyone starts the ‘big in 2014’ scramble – so there’s always a lot of cool new music floating around to get into on those dark nights.

I’ve put together the below playlist featuring the best of what’s come out in January, which includes new stuff from BANKS (who is definitely going to be big in 2014), Bombay Bicycle Club (already pretty big I think!), Yuck, Metronomy, James Blake, Blood Red Shoes, Elephant, Blood Cultures and loads more. There’s also a couple of tasty remixes in there as well.

Hope you enjoy the playlist!

January 2014 playlist – tracklist

01. Yuck – ‘Athena’

02. BANKS – ‘Brain’

03. Francis Lung – ‘A Selfish Man’

04. Bombay Bicycle Club – ‘Luna’

05. Blood Red Shoes – ‘Wretch’ (feat. Eoin Loveless and Ian Clement)

06. Thumpers – ‘Galore’

07. Wild Beasts – ‘Wanderlust’ (Factory Floor remix)

08. Big Boi feat. Phantogram/Sade – ‘CPU 2.0’

09. CHVRCHES – ‘Bela Lugosi’s Dead’ (Bauhaus cover)

10. Broken Bells – ‘Holding On For Life’ (Zinner remix)

11. Metronomy – ‘Love Letters’

12. Elephant – ‘Elusive Youth’

13. MO – ‘Don’t Wanna Dance’

14. James Blake – ‘40455’

15. Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – ‘Robes’ feat. Earl Sweatshirt & Domo Genesis

16. Com Truise – ‘Subsonic’

17. Blood Cultures – ‘Mercury Child’

18. Liars – ‘Mess On A Mission’

19. LVLS – ‘Echoes’

20. CEO – ‘Wonderland’