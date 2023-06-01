Albums out in June

It’s June! Time for sun, festivals, BBQs, beer gardens and the World Cup!

It’s also time for some very exciting-looking new albums. Last month saw the release of big albums from the likes of The Horrors, Gruff Rhys, The Black Keys, Chromeo, Coldplay and Echo and The Bunneymen – so June has got its work cut out!

Looking at the list below, I’m sure you’ll agree this month more than holds its own in terms of exciting new album releases.

Albums out on 2 June

Led Zeppelin – I, II and III digital remasters

James – La Petit Mort

Clean Bandit – New Eyes

Parquet Courts – Sunbathing Animals

The Orwells – Disgraceland

Howling Bells – Heartstrings

Albums out on 9 June

Kasabian – 48:13

Jack White – Lazaretto

First Aid Kit – Stay Gold

Glass Animals – ZABA

Tom Vek – Luck

Albums out on 16 June

Lana Del Rey – Ultraviolence

Bob Dylan – Shelter From A Hard Rain

Klaxons – Love Frequency

Madlib – Pinata Beats

Albums out on 23 June

Ed Sheeran – X