Album stream: Gruff Rhys – ‘American Interior’

So far all we’ve heard from Gruff Rhys’ new solo album/project American Interior is the ridiculously good title track. Today that all changes as the Welsh legend has revealed a full stream of the album.

Listen to American Interior here:

The album is just one part of a full-scale multimedia project which includes a film, a book and an app – all of which will be released next week (5 May).

Like Gruff Rhys’ previous albums as Neon Neon, American Interior is a concept album – this time about the singer’s ancestor John Evans’ journey across America in the 18th century.

Preorder the album here: American Interior