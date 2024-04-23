Praxis Makes Perfect
Stream: Neon Neon’s new album ‘Praxis Makes Perfect’

Neon Neon, the synth duo comprising of Super Furry Animals’ Gruff Rhys and producer Boom Bip, surprised everyone with their debut album Stainless Style – managing to actually succeed in making an entertaining concept album about inventor John DoLorean.

Now they’re at it again, choosing relatively unknown Italian left-wing activist and publisher Giangiacomo Feltrinelli as the subject for second album Praxis Makes Perfect. They’ve already released the pop-centric ‘Mid Century Modern Nightmare‘ lead single, and now the whole of the album is available to stream ahead of its release next week.

Listen to Praxis Makes Perfect below (via Guardian):

