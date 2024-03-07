Listen: Neon Neon reveal new track ‘Mid Century Modern Nightmare’

Neon Neon, the collaborative effort between Super Furry Animals frontman Gruff Rhys and producer Boom Bip, announced earlier this year that they have a new album ready to follow in the footsteps of 2008’s Mercury nominated Stainless Style.

Like their debut, which was based on the life of car inventor John DeLorean, the new album (called Praxis Makes Perfect) is also a concept album – this time about the life of 1920’s publisher, activist and revolutionary communist Giangiacomo Feltrinelli.

Today the duo have released the first taster of the new album, a quick fire two minute electro-bopper called ‘Mid Century Modern Nightmare’:

Describing the track, Gruff Rhys said:

It’s a protest against the stylistic mid-20th century cultural stranglehold that continues to clog up our pop culture and strangle our forward-minded spirits to this day.

Praxis Makes Perfect is out on 29 April.



