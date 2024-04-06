The best albums out in April

A list of release dates for the best new albums out in April 2013 that are (in my opinion!) worthy of your attention. If I’ve missed any albums off the list that you think should be on there, feel free to add them in the comments at the bottom.

James Blake – Overgrown

The Knife – Shaking The Habitual

15 April

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Mosquito

Iron & Wine – Ghost on Ghost

Major Lazer – Free The Universe





22 April

Phoenix – Bankrupt!

Frank Turner – Tape Deck Heart

29 April

Seasick Steve – Hubcap Music

Iggy & The Stooges – Ready To Die

Neon Neon – Praxis Makes Perfect