Watch Taylor Swift and Fifth Harmony Perform “Worth It” on 1989

Taylor Swift’s 1989 Word Tour was rocking audience in California last week. She was joined by Fifth Harmony on Friday, August 14, for pop hit “Worth It”. Taylor Swift and the girls performed this single in front of a massive crowd, comprising of nearly 83,000 people. The concert was held at Levi’s Stadium. The best thing about their performance was that Taylor wasn’t any different from the band. She looked just like the other girls, sporting a blue dress that girls from Fifth Harmony were wearing. Anyone could have thought that she has enrolled herself as the sixth member of the band.

Later on that night, after the concert, Taylor joked about it saying on Twitter that want to be a band member. Now everyone knows who to call if a girl from the band decides to leave. Watch all the 6 girls performing together below.

Watch Taylor Swift Perform “Worth It” with Fifth Harmony on her 1989 World Tour – Full Video