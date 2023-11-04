Single Review: “Out Of Woods” by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s new single is out on iTunes. The track titled “Out Of Woods” will be a part of Taylor Swift’s upcoming fifth studio album ‘1989’, which is going to be her first full pop album. The track is produced by Jack Antonoff.

Taylor Swift has been teasing her fans with previews and teasers of her latest single. She previewed the song on Good Morning America and commented about it in a YouTube video a few days back. Since the full audio is out now, you can listen to it below or download it from iTunes.

“Out of Woods” has a catchy but repetitive chorus. Swift talks about her friend, an accident, and 20 stitches she got in the hospital in rest of the track. This scenario sounds somewhat similar to real life incident when Swift was dating One Direction singer and they had an accident. But this may not sound something new since the “Shake it off” singer has been mining her real life to find new stories and material for her tracks.

The track reminds of 1980s just like her previous hit “Shake it off”. Both tracks have similar sounds and synthesizers that take us back to 1989, Swift’s birth year and title of her new album.

Watch “Out of Woods” by Taylor Swift on YouTube [Official Audio]