Listen: The Horrors – ‘So Now You Know’

Last month The Horrors finally announced their fourth album Luminous, and revealed it will be out on 6 May through XL Recordings.

They followed up the announcement with the release of the excellent lead single ‘I See You‘, which seemed like a massive statement from the band as they look to take the next logical step and start selling out arenas.

Tonight they have just debuted another new track, called ‘So Now You Know’, which if anything suggests ‘I See You’ was in no way a one-off – The Horrors have taken all that was good about Skying and ratcheted things up a few notches for Luminous.

‘So Now You Know’ is a huge blockbuster of a song made for one purpose – captivating huge audiences at festivals and in arenas. My only fear at this stage is that the new album plays it too safe and relies too much on ‘Still Life’, but I think The Horrors are too clever – and too good – to let that happen.

Listen to ‘So Now You Know’ and see the full tracklist for Luminous below:

Luminous Tracklist:

01. Chasing Shadows

02. First Day of Spring

03. So Now You Know

04. In and Out of Sight

05. Jealous Sun

06. Falling Star

07. I See You

08. Change Your Mind

09. Mine and Yours

10. Sleepwalk