Top Albums of 2011 – No. 1: The Horrors, ‘Skying’

Number one in our run down of the top albums of 2011 unsurprisingly goes to The Horrors, for their rich, textured and nuanced third album Skying.
After a spot of label trouble the Southend band decided to go it on their own and produced Skying themselves – a decision which led to them making an album bursting with creativity and influences. These influences take the album from trippy, UNKLE-esque tracks to baggy and 80’s pop ballads.
Their biggest achievement with Skying is bringing all these disparate influences together to form a cohesive and richly rewarding album that not only deserves to be top of this list, but to also go on to be considered a classic for years to come.
What our review said: “… it’s safe to say their third album at the very least confirms their position as one of the most enthralling and vital bands around”.
Key tracks: ‘You Said’, ‘I Can See Through You’, ‘Still Life’:
The Horrors – ‘Skying’ tracklisting
01. Changing The Rain
02. You Said
03. I Can See Through You
04. Endless Blue
05. Dive In
06. Still Life
07. Wild Eyed
08. Moving Further Away
09. Monica Gems
10. Oceans Burning
