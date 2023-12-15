Top Albums of 2011 – No. 1: The Horrors, ‘Skying’

Number one in our run down of the top albums of 2011 unsurprisingly goes to The Horrors, for their rich, textured and nuanced third album Skying.

After a spot of label trouble the Southend band decided to go it on their own and produced Skying themselves – a decision which led to them making an album bursting with creativity and influences. These influences take the album from trippy, UNKLE-esque tracks to baggy and 80’s pop ballads.

Their biggest achievement with Skying is bringing all these disparate influences together to form a cohesive and richly rewarding album that not only deserves to be top of this list, but to also go on to be considered a classic for years to come.

What our review said: “… it’s safe to say their third album at the very least confirms their position as one of the most enthralling and vital bands around”.

Key tracks: ‘You Said’, ‘I Can See Through You’, ‘Still Life’:









The Horrors – ‘Skying’ tracklisting

01. Changing The Rain

02. You Said

03. I Can See Through You

04. Endless Blue

05. Dive In

06. Still Life

07. Wild Eyed

08. Moving Further Away

09. Monica Gems

10. Oceans Burning



