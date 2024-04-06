The best albums out in April

A list of release dates for the best new albums out in April 2013 that are (in my opinion!) worthy of your attention. If I’ve missed any albums off the list that you think should be on there, feel free to add them in the comments at the bottom.
8 April
The Knife – Shaking The Habitual
15 April
Iron & Wine – Ghost on Ghost
Major Lazer – Free The Universe
22 April
Phoenix – Bankrupt!
Frank Turner – Tape Deck Heart
29 April
Seasick Steve – Hubcap Music
Iggy & The Stooges – Ready To Die
Neon Neon – Praxis Makes Perfect