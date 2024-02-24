New Music Video: “Thinking ‘Bout You” by Dua Lipa – Watch NOW

Dua Lipa has premiered the official music video for her latest single “Thinking ‘Bout You”. This new single is a powerful heartbreaking ballad that is already gathering some momentum. Now that Dua Lipa has also released a music video, it has good chances to move upwards on the charts.

The music video came out on YouTube last night. In the music video, you will see her lying on the bed and singing this ballad. It’s an emotional song and so is the music video. You will love the realness that comes out in the video as Dua poses for the photographer, looking stunning in her amazing jewelry.

The song “Thinking ‘Bout You” will be included in Dua Lipa’s upcoming debut album. This album will come out in June this year. I’m sure a lot of people are waiting for her album to come out. Capitol and Universal Music will be releasing it jointly. You can listen to this song below.

Listen to “Thinking ‘Bout You” by Dua Lipa