Watch Music Video: “Lost In Your Light” by Dua Lipa & Miguel

Dua Lipa originally scheduled this video to come out on Monday but she didn’t premier the video then due to the Manchester tragedy. She delayed the premier four days in order to show respect to those who lost their lives in the incident. I think it was a great decision.

The music video for “Lost In Your Light” came out on May 26th on VEVO. You will Dua Lipa and Miguel in this MV for the indie-pop and R&B song. In the video, you will see Dua wearing a cropped green sweater and showing some of her unique dance moves. Throughout the video, Dua doesn’t change costume.

The moves that you see from Dua are probably inspired from Maggie Rogers MV “Alaska” where she does similar drifting moves.

The music video is really cool. You are going to fall in love with the visuals and Dua’s sweater. The video is so good that even if you disliked the song earlier, you may change your opinion now after watching the MV. Ain’t that the entire purpose of making an MV in the first place? On a side note, I’m sure you are going to see a lot of cool girls wearing this sweater when the weather is right.

This song will become part of Dua’s upcoming album. This debut album will hit the stores in the first week of June. When it comes out, it’s going to turn Dua into a major star. If you don’t believe me, listen to this song and watch the MV to get an idea of what to expect from Dua’s debut album.

Watch “Lost In Your Light” by Dua Lipa and Miguel